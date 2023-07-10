ADVERTISEMENT

Gang involved in property offences busted

July 10, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Medipally police busted a gang of six, including four juveniles, who were involved in seven property offences in the Uppal area. 

The accused were identified as Rapolu Krishna alias Chandu, 19, Sampangi Sambaiah, 37, both daily wage workers, along with four juveniles, said the police, adding that 25 tolas of gold, silver ornaments, an auto and a bike were seized from them.

“Krishna, was involved in property offences and was arrested in 2022. However, he continued to commit offences post his release from prison and had even formed a gang with Sambaiah, his coworker, and minor boys of the locality,” said the police. Following complaints of property offences in the locality, a team was formed to probe the cases and the gang members were nabbed on Monday morning. 

