ADVERTISEMENT

Gang involved in house burglary busted

Published - September 03, 2024 06:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Film Nagar police have arrested a gang of three involved in a house burglary in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Mudraboyina Murali, Mudraboyina Naveen, and Jutru Samba Siva Rao, were found in possession of the stolen loot, including diamond and gold earrings, silver ornaments, US dollars, and other valuables worth approximately ₹5 lakh.

The gang was busted following a complaint which stated that on August 21 the gang decamped with valuables by breaking into locked house. 

“The investigation led our team to Katur mandal in Krishna district where the accused were hiding. With the help of technical evidence and credible information, the Film Nagar police team apprehended the accused and recovered the stolen property,” said West Zone DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US