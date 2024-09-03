Gang involved in house burglary busted

The Film Nagar police have arrested a gang of three involved in a house burglary in the area.

The accused, Mudraboyina Murali, Mudraboyina Naveen, and Jutru Samba Siva Rao, were found in possession of the stolen loot, including diamond and gold earrings, silver ornaments, US dollars, and other valuables worth approximately ₹5 lakh.

The gang was busted following a complaint which stated that on August 21 the gang decamped with valuables by breaking into locked house.

“The investigation led our team to Katur mandal in Krishna district where the accused were hiding. With the help of technical evidence and credible information, the Film Nagar police team apprehended the accused and recovered the stolen property,” said West Zone DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar.