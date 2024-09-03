GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang involved in house burglary busted

Published - September 03, 2024 06:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Film Nagar police have arrested a gang of three involved in a house burglary in the area.

The accused, Mudraboyina Murali, Mudraboyina Naveen, and Jutru Samba Siva Rao, were found in possession of the stolen loot, including diamond and gold earrings, silver ornaments, US dollars, and other valuables worth approximately ₹5 lakh.

The gang was busted following a complaint which stated that on August 21 the gang decamped with valuables by breaking into locked house. 

“The investigation led our team to Katur mandal in Krishna district where the accused were hiding. With the help of technical evidence and credible information, the Film Nagar police team apprehended the accused and recovered the stolen property,” said West Zone DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.