Gang held for selling fake IPL tickets

April 27, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of six people working as ticket validators for the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Hyderabad were caught with 68 fake tickets by the Uppal police of Rachakonda.

The accused were identified as Komatreddy Govardhan Reddy, 22, Akheel Ahmed, 23, Peggidi Mrudul Vamsi, 22, Mohammad Faheem, 21, Iveli Sravan Kumar, 22, and Mohammad Ajaj alias Asif, 23, said the police, adding that 68 fake tickets, three accreditation cards, a computer system with printer and six mobiles were seized from them. 

“Govardhan Reddy works as a sub-contractor of Euphony Events & Entertainment agency, which supplies manpower for events. A requirement of manpower for ticket validators in IPL matches was filled by him with the help of the gang, who planned to create fake IPL match tickets by copying the barcode from the accreditation card issued to them,” explained the police. 

So far, they made about 200 IPL match tickets for the April 18 match and some of them were sold to the needy fans. They had again arranged tickets for the April 26 match, following which they were caught based on a tip-off. 

