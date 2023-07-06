ADVERTISEMENT

Gang held for forging vehicle insurance documents

July 06, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of six men was nabbed by the Special Operations Teams of LB Nagar and Adibatla police for preparing fake vehicle insurance certificates and other documents. 

The gang members identified as Sangireddy Raghavender Reddy, 44, Kongala Anand, 39, Adushetti Venu, 26, Puttabathini Sridhar, 36, Anupati Srishailam, 36, and Chapala Yadagiri, 39, were operating as fake RTA agents in the city.

They were preparing fake insurance certificates using expired documents and also forged Aaadhar cards etc. to obtain vehicle fitness certificates and transfer of ownerships, said the officials. “They would scan the expired vehicle insurance certificates by editing the dates and print them out to submit at the RTA for transfer of ownership/fitness of the vehicles. They used to charge between ₹2,000 and ₹10,000 per certificate based on the type of vehicle,” said the officials. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US