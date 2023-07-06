Gang held for forging vehicle insurance documents

July 06, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

A gang of six men was nabbed by the Special Operations Teams of LB Nagar and Adibatla police for preparing fake vehicle insurance certificates and other documents.

The gang members identified as Sangireddy Raghavender Reddy, 44, Kongala Anand, 39, Adushetti Venu, 26, Puttabathini Sridhar, 36, Anupati Srishailam, 36, and Chapala Yadagiri, 39, were operating as fake RTA agents in the city.

They were preparing fake insurance certificates using expired documents and also forged Aaadhar cards etc. to obtain vehicle fitness certificates and transfer of ownerships, said the officials. “They would scan the expired vehicle insurance certificates by editing the dates and print them out to submit at the RTA for transfer of ownership/fitness of the vehicles. They used to charge between ₹2,000 and ₹10,000 per certificate based on the type of vehicle,” said the officials.

