Gang from Rajasthan tries to run over policemen

May 29, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

High drama unfolded at Indalwai toll gate in Nizamabad during the wee hours of Monday as a gang from Rajasthan, who were on the run after stealing copper wires from transformers, tried to run over the policemen conducting vehicle checking to catch them. The Indalwai and Dharpally police staff opened fire on their car before they escaped the place.

Police said that the gang was travelling back after stealing copper coils from an electric transformer in Mupkal mandal when the Indalwai and Dharpally police, along with their teams, tried to intercept their vehicle and nab them. Indalwai Sub-Inspector B. Naresh said that after receiving information about the gang from Rajasthan, who were involved in a series of copper wire theft cases, a vehicle-checking was set up at the toll plaza on Sunday night. “At around 3.40 a.m., the gang in a hatchback tried to cross the toll gate and noticed the police personnel conducting the checks.

In an attempt to flee, they tried to run over SI Vamsi Krishna of Dharpally police station, who escaped unhurt. We fired two rounds on their car as self-defence before they made their escape,” said the official, adding that they have gathered clues on them and are trying to nab them.

The gang has been stealing the copper wires from transformers installed at the agricultural fields across the district. All the nearby police stations have already been alerted to nab the gang, said the police.

