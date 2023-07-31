HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang decamps with cash from ATM in Nalgonda

July 31, 2023 05:37 am | Updated 05:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of five persons decamped with Rs 23 lakh from a State Bank of India ATM cash chest in Kattangur mandal of Nalgonda during the wee hours of Sunday.

 According to the Nakrekal rural police, a complaint was received from the bank branch manager of the bank, Veera Babu, about the theft at the ATM. 

In video footage of the ATM kiosk, the group can be seen arriving in an Omni van and while three of them entered the place to decamp with the cash, two of them stood guard outside. Police said that they are suspecting a gang from Haryana behind the offence and the details of their vehicle is being passed to the toll plazas.

  “The ATM was located beside the National Highway No 65 at Aitipamula and had two machines in it, one maintained by a cash replenishment agency and the other by the SBI local branch. They sprayed black paint on the CCtv cameras and used a gas cutter to cut open the cash chest. The gang also tried to cut open the cash chest of the second machine, which had about Rs 40 lakh, but in vain,” said the police.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.