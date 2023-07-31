Gang decamps with cash from ATM in Nalgonda

July 31, 2023 05:37 am | Updated 05:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

A gang of five persons decamped with Rs 23 lakh from a State Bank of India ATM cash chest in Kattangur mandal of Nalgonda during the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the Nakrekal rural police, a complaint was received from the bank branch manager of the bank, Veera Babu, about the theft at the ATM.

In video footage of the ATM kiosk, the group can be seen arriving in an Omni van and while three of them entered the place to decamp with the cash, two of them stood guard outside. Police said that they are suspecting a gang from Haryana behind the offence and the details of their vehicle is being passed to the toll plazas.

“The ATM was located beside the National Highway No 65 at Aitipamula and had two machines in it, one maintained by a cash replenishment agency and the other by the SBI local branch. They sprayed black paint on the CCtv cameras and used a gas cutter to cut open the cash chest. The gang also tried to cut open the cash chest of the second machine, which had about Rs 40 lakh, but in vain,” said the police.