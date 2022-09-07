Ganesh Utsav Samiti members detained

Police thwarted attempts of the Ganesh Utsav Samiti (GUS) to embark on a bike rally over the issue of immersion of idols in Hussainsagar and associated arrangements.

Those detained also included GUS General Secretary Bhagvant Rao.

Police stopped the GUS members near Tank Bund after which they began to raise slogans. They then staged a sit-in and accused police of highhandedness. Commotion and mild tension prevailed in the area for some time.

The High Court and Supreme Court had passed orders prohibiting immersion plaster of Paris idols in Hussainsagar.