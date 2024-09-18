ADVERTISEMENT

Ganesh immersion process concludes

Published - September 18, 2024 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad finally concluded on Wednesday, with the city police reporting a significant reduction in immersion time compared to last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, the immersion process was completed three hours earlier than anticipated. “All junctions were cleared and opened for traffic by 10:30 a.m., thanks to meticulous planning and coordination by the Police Department. We completed the immersion according to a well-defined plan,” Mr. Anand said, adding that the process was carried out seamlessly at the designated immersion grounds at Necklace Road and IMAX Rotary.

“We had arranged ample parking space for the idols in these spots and ensured clear routes for the general public,” he added.

The immersion of Khairatabad Ganesh, one of the most prominent events in the city, was completed as per schedule. Mr. Anand expressed his gratitude to police personnel who were on immersion duty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Over 15,000 idols were immersed in the Hussainsagar on Wednesday, he said and commended everyone who contributed in the process. Nearly one lakh idols were immersed in the lake alone over the 11-day immersion period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US