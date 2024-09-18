GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ganesh immersion process concludes

Published - September 18, 2024 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad finally concluded on Wednesday, with the city police reporting a significant reduction in immersion time compared to last year.

According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, the immersion process was completed three hours earlier than anticipated. “All junctions were cleared and opened for traffic by 10:30 a.m., thanks to meticulous planning and coordination by the Police Department. We completed the immersion according to a well-defined plan,” Mr. Anand said, adding that the process was carried out seamlessly at the designated immersion grounds at Necklace Road and IMAX Rotary.

“We had arranged ample parking space for the idols in these spots and ensured clear routes for the general public,” he added.

The immersion of Khairatabad Ganesh, one of the most prominent events in the city, was completed as per schedule. Mr. Anand expressed his gratitude to police personnel who were on immersion duty.

Over 15,000 idols were immersed in the Hussainsagar on Wednesday, he said and commended everyone who contributed in the process. Nearly one lakh idols were immersed in the lake alone over the 11-day immersion period.

