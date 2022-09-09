Ganesh immersion peaceful

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 09/09/2022: The famous Khairatabad Ganesh titled “Sri Panchamukha Maha Lakshmi Ganapathi” idol was on its way to Hussainsagar Lake for immersion in Hyderabad on Friday, September 09, 2022,The 50 ft tall idol of clay that is installed at Khairatabad, weighing 70 tonnes, is the star attraction in the procession of idols as it is carried on a 75 ft long mechanical trailer with 26 wheels. Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Rain and inordinate delay of processions could not dampen the enthusiasm of the huge crowd that thronged the environs of the Hussainsagar, the main venue of the immersion gala of Lord Ganesh, after the nine-day festivities.

Processions of the gigantic idol from Khairatabad and the parade of idols from Old City heralded by Balapur Ganesh got delayed by five to six hours, partly due to the damp weather and partly due to the sluggishness of the organisers.

Charminar remained sparsely crowded till 4.30 p.m., long after the Friday prayers were completed at Mecca Masjid, when the idols started arriving slowly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khairatabad Ganesh idol, measuring 50 feet in height, remained on roads for over six hours before reaching the immersion venue. After elaborate rituals at the site, the idol could be downed into the Hussainsagar from the NTR Marg side only at about 7 p.m. amid the blaring conches and the cries of ‘Ganpati Bappa Moriya’ and ‘Jai bolo Ganesh Maharaj ki’.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav monitored the entire immersion, by visiting various pandals, performing pujas, flagging off Shobha Yatras and inspecting the arrangements along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on a boat ride in the lake. He also took stock of the immersion by an aerial view with Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

Of the total 280 cranes placed near various immersion spots in the city, about 35 cranes were placed around the Hussainsagar. A total 10,000 sanitation workers were deployed in three shifts clearing the garbage and debris on the procession routes as well as the immersion spots. Excavator machines were pressed into service for removal of debris left in the lakes after immersion.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board provided drinking water for the devotees, by setting up 196 water camps along the procession routes. Close to 31 lakh drinking water sachets were distributed. Temporary lighting and mobile transformers were provided by the Southern Power Distribution Company (TSSPDCL).

A posse of close to 25,000 policemen kept vigil on the procession routes and immersion sites. CCTV cameras were placed around the Hussainsagar, and the immersion was closely monitored from the Command Control Centre.