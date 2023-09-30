HamberMenu
Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad concludes

September 30, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad finally concluded on Friday evening, with the help of the organisers, public, and city police. Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand thanked the stakeholders.

According to the GHMC, a total of 91,154 idols were immersed this year. The city witnessed a remarkable surge in the number of idols with a 10-15% increase compared to previous years.

The immersion of idols started since the early hours of Thursday, not only in the Hussainsagar, but also in other lakes and ponds with lakhs of devotees participating in this event.

Police personnel worked relentlessly for over 40 hours, with She Teams apprehending 255 men for allegedly harassing women at various spots. The Task Force and crime control teams maintained a high level of vigilance throughout the event to ensure the safety and security of lakhs of devotees.

Of the total 91,154 idols immersed this year, GHMC officials said that Serilingampally zone topped the list with 26,202 idols. This was followed by Khairatabad zone with 21,793 idols, Kukatpally zone with 18,970 idols, Secunderabad with 11,112 idols, 10,452 idols from LB Nagar zone and 2,625 idols from Charminar zone.

