Ganesh immersion fete used to campaign for voter awareness

September 28, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) availed the opportunity of Ganesh immersion fete on Thursday to conduct the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme on a large scale.

Making the most of the large crowd thronging the immersion venue, the GHMC officials launched awareness campaigns at NTR Marg and Necklace Road, asking people to check the voters’ list for their respective names.

Flexi stands were set up, posters pasted and pamphlets were distributed at important junctions, control rooms, procession routes and immersion points. NSS volunteers were roped in to carry out the campaign.

GHMC Commissioner and Hyderabad District Election Officer Ronald Rose alerted people towards the need to re-check the list, and said that merely possessing an electoral photo identity card was not enough.

For this, the voter helpline app may be downloaded, or the Election Commission’s website ‘voters.eco.gov.in’ may be approached.

In case the name is not found, voters may register through the app or website. Alternatively, they can approach the Booth Level Officers of the area concerned, or the Deputy Commissioner’s office at the Circle level, which also functions as the Electoral Registration Office.

Mistakes in names, address and other details may be rectified, as also the mismatch in photo. Mobile number too, may be updated. For more information, one may call the ECI helpline 1950, a statement said.