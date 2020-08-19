Ganesh idols made with cow dung distributed at district jail

In order to create awareness among the public, Mythri Foundation based at Gummadidala has prepared Ganesh idols using eco-friendly materials and is distributing them among the public. The programme was led by Chennamshetti Uday Kumar, founder of Mythri.

Cow dung and cow urine is being collected from from calves in a a Goshala located at Beeramguda and then these idols are prepared and distributed to interested persons. On Wednesday about 50 idols were brought to the district jail and were handed over to District Jail Superintendent Navaz Shivakumar Goud. After performing pooja, the idol can be mixed in a bucket of water and the same can be used as fertilzer for plants in the front yard.

Mr. Shivakumar Goud has appreciated Mythri Foundation’s initiative, stating that this will be eco-friendly and can be used by every one. It will be costing about ₹ 200 to prepare each idol.