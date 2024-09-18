GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ganesh idol immersions clear path for Milad-un-Nabi, showcase communal unity

Milad Juloos, organised by Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, has also been postponed to Sept. 19

Published - September 18, 2024 12:55 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Ganesh idol immersion processions, which largely concluded on September 17, have cleared the way for the annual Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, which were postponed after discussions with organisers and the State administration.

Milad-un-Nabi, marking Prophet Muhammed’s birth anniversary, was celebrated on Monday and coincided with the Ganesh festivities. After rounds of deliberation, both the State government and Muslim groups decided to reschedule key events in the interest of public safety and communal harmony. Several organisers agreed, reflecting a spirit of cooperation and goodwill.

“There are times when in the larger interest of peace and communal harmony, communities step back for each other. The Muslim community has done this for the second time, last year and this year too, demonstrating their commitment to peace and prosperity,” said Maulana Ahsan al Hamoomi, Khateeb of Shahi Masjid, Bagh-e-Aam.

Among the major events affected is the AIMIM-organised Jalsa Rahmatul-lil-Alameen, rescheduled for September 20, and a Natiya Mushaira, now set for September 21. The annual All India Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat public meeting will take place on September 22. Traditionally, these events are held on the eve and day of Milad-un-Nabi, respectively, and attract large crowds, and feature prominent religious and political personalities as speakers.

The annual Milad Juloos, organised by the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee (MMJC), a collective of faith leaders, has also been postponed to September 19.

“Prophet Muhammed’s teachings emphasise caring for others, regardless of faith. Last year, we postponed the juloos, and we expected the same would not happen this year. We had smaller celebrations at homes, masjids, and dargahs. Next year, which marks the 1,500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, we hope other communities will stand with us and that celebrations will be held as scheduled,” said Shujauddin Ifteqari, a member of the MMJC.

Published - September 18, 2024 12:55 am IST

