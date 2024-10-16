Ganesh idol damaged by miscreants in Sangareddy’s Sadasivpet

A Ganesh idol placed inside a temple in Sadasivpet of Sangareddy was allegedly damaged by unidentified miscreants during the wee hours of Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

Police said that the area locals informed the temple authorities in the Prabhu Mandir area of Sadasivpet about the damage to the Ganesh idol inside the temple. “We have taken their statements and booked a case under the relevant sections of the BNS Act. Efforts are on to access the CCTV camera footage in the vicinity to gather evidence on the persons behind the alleged vandalism,” said the police.

This incident comes two days after alleged vandalism and desecration at the Muthyalamma temple located near the Clock Tower in Secunderabad earlier this week.

In another incident on October 12, a man was arrested by Hyderabad police for damaging the idol of Goddess Durga at a Puja pandal.

