‘Gandhi’s principles guiding force for journalists’ 

Updated - October 30, 2024 10:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

At a time when sensationalism often drives the news cycle, Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence, and social welfare should be a guiding force for journalists to prioritise integrity over sensationalism, president of Indian Society of Gandhian Studies Satish Kumar Rai said on Tuesday.

Speaking to students of Mass Communication and Journalism at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, on ‘Journalism of Mahatma Gandhi’, he recounted how Gandhi’s commitment to truth and justice shaped his unique approach to journalism.

“Gandhi saw journalism as a sacred duty, His principle of Satyagraha shaped his journalism, making him a champion of ethical reporting that was firmly rooted in honesty and inclusivity,” Mr. Rai noted. He encouraged students to consider how Gandhi’s ideals can be applied to current media challenges, particularly on digital platforms.

