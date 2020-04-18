Gandhians on padayatra stranded by lockdown

Padyatras are a way of life for this couple from Tamil Nadu.

With a zeal to spread the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, they have undertaken many on a mission mode, covering thousands of kilometres on foot and seeking to strike a chord with people across the country.

But their latest padyatra from Erode in Tamil Nadu to Hyderabad will remain etched in memory for M.Karuppaiah and his wife Chitra, the couple hailing from Madurai and national office bearers of All-India Gandhian Movement. It was when they faced some unexpected challenges, after COVID-19 necessitated lockdown came into force, as well as received help from various quarters.

Recalling their journey, 49-year-old Karuppaiah said they began the padyatra from Erode on the Republic Day (January 26) and aimed to reach Hyderabad on March 12. Their plan went awry when like-minded people who hosted them in Vijayawada and a few other places in Andhra Pradesh requested them to spend some more days in view of the overwhelming public response, especially from students.

Caught off guard

Consequently, Mr. Karuppaiah and 51-year-old Chitra, both of who have completed a certificate programme in Gandhian Thought, were on the padayatra when the lockdown was announced. Little did they have an inkling of what was in store. Since educational institutions and temple complexes where they planned to stay had closed, well-wishers tried to get them alternative accommodation. But at a few places, people in the neighbourhood raised objection saying they have been travelling and meeting people. This despite their being in good health, he said.

With some difficulty, they found a small place to stay for 15 days in a ‘Kali’ temple on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The heavy rain that lashed the place one evening damaged many of the documents and the meagre belongings, which they move on a bicycle, Mr. Karuppaiah said in a choked voice.

Help from many

Though shaken, the couple was determined to complete the padayatra that they had undertaken as part of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and as a component of their plan to complete one lakh km by foot across the country. Following their messages to different people and institutions, including the Raj Bhavan here, they received support from police, Lions Club and RSS members, with regard to stay, provision of food items and some money.

In Hyderabad, they are in a place run by a charitable trust. “We have been assured that we can stay here till the lockdown is lifted. We are managing with the leftover resources. After the lockdown, we plan to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, visit Gandhi Park and leave for Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding once home they will chalk plans for the next padayatra.