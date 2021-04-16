Gandhi is full time COVID hospital

hyderabad

16 April 2021 21:29 IST

Gandhi Hospital will once again be a COVID – 19-only treatment hospital from Saturday, according to directions from the Office of the Director of Medical Education.

The directions were issued on Friday.

“In view of the rising COVID cases and hospitalisations in the country, as a measure of precaution there is a need to increase the number of beds deployed for treatment of serious COVID patients. In view of this, the Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital is directed to keep all beds in Gandhi Hospital for management of COVID cases only,” an excerpt reads.

Other emergency cases which are brought to the hospital should be admitted and moved to other hospitals only after stabilisation, the order states.

It was in the last week of March 2020 that preparations were made to turn Gandhi Hospital into a facility to treat COVID - 19 patients exclusively. Later, in November in the same year, non-COVID services were resumed.

