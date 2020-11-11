Gandhi Hospital junior doctors boycott duties

Seek resumption of non-COVID services, say they are losing out on clinical exposure

Junior doctors from Gandhi Medical College have boycotted COVID-19 duties from Wednesday demanding that non-COVID services be resumed at the State government hospital. Post-Graduate students and House Surgeons (MBBS Interns) come under the umbrella term ‘Junior Doctors’. Around 600 PGs and 200 House Surgeons have boycotted the duties.

From the end of March, only COVID-19 are being admitted at the tertiary care centre. Starting from newborns to the elderly , all COVID patients with any health complication such as cancer, kidney failure, are treated at the hospital.

The junior doctors, faculty, nurses, Class-IV workers are engaged in attending only COVID-19 patients. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Health department, out of 1,890 beds in the hospital, 351 were occupied on Tuesday including 221 patients in ICU.

The junior doctors stated that they are losing out on clinical exposure from the past seven months.

Earlier, Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA)-Gandhi Medical College (GMC) unit members submitted representations regarding this issue to the officials in the State Health department, and Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

President of the TJUDA GMC unit Dr K Shashidhar Reddy said that they will join duties after non-COVID services in all departments are resumed.