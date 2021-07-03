Gandhi Bhavan turning Vastu-compliant

Hyderabad

New PCC chief to occupy a new room

After seeing a change in the leadership, Gandhi Bhavan, the power centre of Telangana Congress, will acquire a new look as per the Vastu beliefs.

The headquarters of the party is being refurbished into a Vastu-compliant structure to welcome the new chief, A. Revanth Reddy, and apparently it is being done at his insistence and with his money. A group of Vastu experts have visited the place and suggested the changes that needed to be made.

As per their suggestions, Mr. Revanth Reddy will not sit in the chamber used by the previous PCC presidents as it is not Vastu-compliant. He will occupy the room presently allotted to him in the capacity of TPCC working president that he shared with another working president, J. Kusum Kumar. He will take oath as the new chief on July 7 in this room.

Similarly, a new gate is being constructed on the east side of the building to be used as the entrance while the present entry gate will be turned into the exit gate. All the people including the TPCC chief will use the new entrance only.

Senior Congress leader Venugopal Harkara, who is overseeing the changes, said that the hall presently being used as the administrative office is being refurbished with modern cabins to accommodate the new working presidents.

Other rooms are also being changed giving them a corporate office look and fitted with computers, air conditioners and televisions. The press conference hall is being made soundproof.

Though Gandhi Bhavan was once the power centre of the combined Andhra Pradesh has not brought luck to the Congress party in a separate Telangana State, said a senior leader associated with the changes. “Hope the changes will bring the luck to the party that has given Telangana,” he said.