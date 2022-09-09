Ganapati Sugars worker ends life  

A worker of the sick Ganapati Sugars committed suicide at Sangareddy late on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as R. Jayachandra, 58, a permanent employee in the factory, and native of C. Conapuram village in Kadapa district. He was residing near Collectorate.

After post-mortem the body was shited to native place for last rites.

MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy visited the family and promised to extend all the required support. He extended a financial assistance of ₹50,000 and CDC chairman K. Butchireddy ₹5,000.

