Ganapathi Sugars factory at Fasalwadi in Sangareddy district. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The Ganapathi Sugars Limited, at Fasalwadi in Sangareddy district, has decided to lift the lock that was under implementation for the last three months.

The Ganapathi Sugars, in a release at Sangareddy on Thursday, requested its employees to report for duty on Friday at 8 a.m.