Ganapathi Sugars announces lockout

Ganapathi Sugars located at Fasalwadi, outskirts of Sangareddy district, put up a board of lockout and notices were pasted on the gate of the factory.

“We are shocked to see the lockout notice and the gates were locked on Friday morning. Police had not allowed us inside. There are about 230 employees working in the industry,” said an employee.

It was informed that labour officer and union leaders will visit the industry on Saturday.