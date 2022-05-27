Ganapathi Sugars announces lockout
Ganapathi Sugars located at Fasalwadi, outskirts of Sangareddy district, put up a board of lockout and notices were pasted on the gate of the factory.
“We are shocked to see the lockout notice and the gates were locked on Friday morning. Police had not allowed us inside. There are about 230 employees working in the industry,” said an employee.
It was informed that labour officer and union leaders will visit the industry on Saturday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.