‘Game-changer’ railway line in Hyderabad to save passengers 30 minutes

April 11, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Hyderabad

South Central Railway (SCR) has begun constructing two critical railway lines, including one for making the movement of the trains—both MMTS and long-distance ones—more efficient within the capital region.

Senior officials on Thursday said a new four kilometre ‘chord line’ is being built between Lallaguda and the Sitaphalmandi through the railway property. This will allow long-distance trains arriving from Kazipet to reach Kacheguda faster.

The second work is being undertaken where one of the Road under Bridge (RuB) vents has been blocked for vehicular traffic on the busy Rail Nilayam-Tarnaka road near Alugadda Bhavi. This one is for doubling and electrification of the existing single line between Seethaphalmandi and Moula Ali stations via the Malakjgiri station for about 10 km under the remaining section of MMTS Phase II project.

What these two lines under construction will effectively do is to link the Secunderabad station to Kazipet main line; Secunderabad station to Nizamabad main line; and also the Secunderabad station to Kacheguda station towards Bengaluru main line. This means three of the five main lines emerging or connecting to the Secunderabad junction are getting cross-connected.

In other words, trains coming through Kazipet-Cherlapalli-Moula Ali section need not to go right towards Malkajgiri-Sitaphalmandi section to move towards Kacheguda-Bengaluru route in a circle. Instead the trains can go left from the Lallaguda station to reach Sitaphalmandi station onwards to Kacheguda station, they explained.

Completion of the new line will be a “game changer” as it will save at least 30 minutes of journey time, said Chief Public Relations Officer Ch. Rakesh.

The doubling and electrification works between Sitaphalmandi and Moula Ali is a “technically challenging” task since it has to be done amid bustling traffic and requires the extension of the RuB at Alugadda Bhavi, he said.

“Work has already started, and we have sought the cooperation of the police and the GHMC for diversion of traffic. The doubling work is expected to be completed in around 90 days as two vents of the RuB have to be closed for the duration of 45 days each one after the other,” added the Mr. Rakesh.

