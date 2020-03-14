Gale blows away roofs of several homes in bazarhatnoor

The gales which lashed Bazarhatnoor, Adilabad and Jainad mandals on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday uprooted the corrugated tin roofing of many houses but the damage was not extensive. The strong winds also flattened standing crop of maize and jowar in Bazarhatnoor and Jainad mandals but the extent was not known immediately.

According to officials, the damage to houses was minimal and villagers got it repaired themselves. The Agriculture Department is assessing the damage to standing crop and a clear picture will emerge only on Monday, according to officials.