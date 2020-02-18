Gajwel development model impresses VIP visitors

It was a general feeling of awe and surprise among the visitors at the facilities at the vegetable and non-vegetable integrated market, urban park, forest rejuvenation centre and Vaikuntha Dhamam in this constituency headquarters town being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. All the visitors expressed amazement at the way they were planned and executed.

A team of Ministers, MLAs, municipal chairpersons, collectors, additional collectors and scores of other officials reached here on Tuesday to see and get a first hand experience of the development in the CM’s constituency.

The team which came in more than 12 buses and other vehicles was led by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao. The other ministers included E. Rajender, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, A. Indrakaran Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Gangula Kamalakar, Jagadeeswar Reddy and Prashanth Reddy, among others. They were welcomed by Mr. Harish Rao with cotton saris and dhotis.

At the integrated market the ministers and officials interacted with farmers and vegetable vendors.

Good facilities

“We are happy that we have been provided with a permanent shelter and will be protected from rain and sun. We are selling vegetables for the past two months from here. However, people of the town are yet to get accustomed to buying vegetables from this market. Some days we are unable to sell even ₹ 400 worth of vegetables,” a vegetable vendor, S. Lakshmamma, told an MLA who interacted with her. She hoped that situation will change for better as people start patronising the market.

Another vendor pointed out that some days they were barely earning enough to pay the interest on the amount borrowed to buy vegetables.

However, the vendors admitted that two months is too short a time to judge and said they would have to wait for a few more months to see the results.

Inaugurated by CM

The integrated market was constructed at a cost of ₹ 22.85 crore and inaugurated by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao on December 11th, 2019.

The Hindu cremation grounds Vaikuntha Dhamam was built at a cost of ₹ 2 crore with all facilities for conducting the funeral rites.

“We also can replicate the model of Gajwel provided funds are released by the government,” commented an MLA on condition of anonymity.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod told Mr. Harish Rao: “While being Marketing Minister you took up the development work. Now being Finance Minister sanction the funds and we will all follow the Gajwel path.”