Gajjela Kantham says its homecoming from BRS for Congress leaders

March 20, 2024 04:37 am | Updated 04:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

Countering the criticism by BRS leaders over the defection of their MLAs to Congress party, Gajjela Kantham, a Congress leader, has asserted that neither Huzurabad MLA P. Kaushik Reddy nor any other BRS leader holds moral right to denounce those shifting allegiance, as a majority of them are returning to their original political fold.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Mr. Kantham also rebuked BJP leader K. Laxman for his alleged remarks over unseating of the current Congress government. He affirmed that the BRS has reached a stage where its survival prospects are bleak, hence the exodus of its MLAs. Mr. Kantham also hinted at the possibility of merger of BRS with the BJP.

Further, Mr. Kantham demanded that the BJP-led Central government initiate a thorough investigation into the alleged substantial foreign investments made by BRS MLC Kavitha, who was already arrested by the ED, in the Delhi liquor scam.