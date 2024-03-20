GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gajjela Kantham says its homecoming from BRS for Congress leaders

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Mr. Kantham also rebuked BJP leader K. Laxman for his alleged remarks over unseating of the current Congress government.

March 20, 2024 04:37 am | Updated 04:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Countering the criticism by BRS leaders over the defection of their MLAs to Congress party, Gajjela Kantham, a Congress leader, has asserted that neither Huzurabad MLA P. Kaushik Reddy nor any other BRS leader holds moral right to denounce those shifting allegiance, as a majority of them are returning to their original political fold.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Mr. Kantham also rebuked BJP leader K. Laxman for his alleged remarks over unseating of the current Congress government. He affirmed that the BRS has reached a stage where its survival prospects are bleak, hence the exodus of its MLAs. Mr. Kantham also hinted at the possibility of merger of BRS with the BJP.

Further, Mr. Kantham demanded that the BJP-led Central government initiate a thorough investigation into the alleged substantial foreign investments made by BRS MLC Kavitha, who was already arrested by the ED, in the Delhi liquor scam.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.