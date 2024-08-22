ADVERTISEMENT

Gajjala, accused in Vivekananda murder case, granted bail

Published - August 22, 2024 04:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy, who was arrested by the CBI in April of 2023 in connection with the murder case of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy reported in Kadapa in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice K. Lakshman Kumar, allowing a criminal petition filed by Uday Kumar, ordered the latter’s release on execution of a personal bond of ₹2 lakh with two sureties each of equal sum. The petitioner, who was a close associate Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy of the YSR Congress Party, is the sixth accused in the case. The victim Vivekananda Reddy was brother of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

The Judge directed Uday Kumar to report to the Station House Officer of Pulivendula police station in Kadapa district between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. every Sunday. Other bail conditions included non-interference of the accused with the trial of the murder case at CBI special court in Hyderabad and surrender of passport before the trial court.

The CBI officials can seek cancellation of the bail if the petitioner violated the bail conditions, the Judge said. The petitioner was not arrayed as accused in the first charge sheet filed in 2021. His name was not mentioned as accused in the first supplementary charge sheet also. Uday Kumar was made accused in the second supplementary charge sheet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the CBI claimed that the petitioner was delaying the trial by raising issues relating to Section 207 of Criminal Procedure Code, the latter accused the investigators of delaying the trial. This aspect would be considered by the trial court and on that ground bail cannot be denied to him, the Judge said in the order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US