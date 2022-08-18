‘Gajendra Singh Shekawat spoke irresponsibly’

ADVERTISEMENT

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao objected to the comments made by Union Jalashakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat on Kaleshwaram project stating that it was nothing but irresponsibility.

Speaking to reporters here along with another Minister K. Eshwar, MLAs Mutha Gopal, Manick Rao, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and MLC Tata Madhu on Thursday, Mr Harish Rao said that the Union Ministers were contradicting themselves and wondered how it was possible. He exhibited the videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gajendra Singh Shekawat, Nitin Gadkari and others during the press conference

“In the past these are the same people who appreciated the Kaleshwaram project stating that it was a unique one and would benefit Telangana. Centre had accorded permission for the project and funding was released by Central agencies. In the past Mr. Modi has appreciated the functioning of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Mr. Gadkari has termed the project as growth engine for Telangana. CWC chairman Masood Hussain said that Kaleshwaram is a miracle. Power Finance Corporation chairman Rajiv Sharma has supported extending loans to the project stating that the funds are being used properly,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that another Union Minister Bisweswar Tudu told in Parliament that there was no corruption took place in executing the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to flooding of pump houses and projects due to recent rains, the Minister said that for five years the construction agency would have the responsibility of maintaining the projects and government would not pay even single paise for the agency.

“In 1986 there were huge floods for Godavari recorded at 107.05 metres. The recent flooding was recorded as 108.2 metres, higher then previous floods. Water has came into the pump hose as the rubber seals of house regulator gates damaged. Electric towers collapsed due to heavy rains. Despite state faced natural disaster, the opposition parties are trying to throw mud on the government and get votes,” commented Mr. Harish Rao clarifying that only two pump houses were inundated out of the total 3 barrages, 16 reservoirs, 21 pump houses, 98 kilometres delivery pipes and 203 kilometres tunnels.