Gajendra Singh and Kishan Reddy to participate
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with his cabinet colleague and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy will be present when TS BJP president commences third stage of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Yadadri on Tuesday, it was announced by the party unit.
