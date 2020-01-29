Gain confidence of people: collector to doctors, hospital staff

Collector K. Shashanka asked the medical fraternity to gain the confidence of people by providing quality healthcare at the Mother and Child Health Centre (MCHC) in Karimnagar town.

The Collector paid a surprise visit to the 150-bed MCHC on Wednesday and inspected all the wards, laboratories, labour room, ICU, and nutritional rehabilitation centre. He interacted with patients and inquired about the facilities and treatment being provided there. He instructed the authorities to submit the details of patients, doctors, nurses and distribution of KCR kits, at the Collector’s office daily.

He informed the hospital authorities to submit proposals for the purchase of any equipment and facilities.

He also inspected the construction of another floor at the hospital and instructed officials to expedite the construction of more rooms for the benefit of patients.

DMHO G. Sujatha, hospital superintendent Ajay Kumar, RMO Shouraiah, MCHC in-charge Manjula, administrative officer Aleem, DPO Ravinder and others were also present.