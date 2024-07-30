After four weeks in Congress, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy returns to BRS

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, who joined Congress four weeks ago, is set to return to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Mr. Reddy met with the former’s working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) at the BRS Legislature Party (BRSLP) office in the Assembly building on Tuesday and expressed his desire to return to the party.

He was the seventh MLA from the party to have joined Congress, on July 6, 2024. Of the 10 BRS MLAs who joined Congress, Mr. Reddy is the first one to return to the parent party. The Gadwal MLA is considered to be close to KTR

