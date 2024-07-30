GIFT a SubscriptionGift
After four weeks in Congress, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy returns to BRS

Updated - July 30, 2024 04:28 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 04:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, who joined Congress four weeks ago, met with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao at BRSLP in the State Assembly on July 30, 2024.

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, who joined Congress four weeks ago, met with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao at BRSLP in the State Assembly on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Handle @BRSparty on X

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, who joined Congress four weeks ago, is set to return to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Mr. Reddy met with the former’s working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) at the BRS Legislature Party (BRSLP) office in the Assembly building on Tuesday and expressed his desire to return to the party.

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy joined Congress int he presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Julyu 6, 2024.

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy joined Congress int he presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Julyu 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

He was the seventh MLA from the party to have joined Congress, on July 6, 2024. Of the 10 BRS MLAs who joined Congress, Mr. Reddy is the first one to return to the parent party. The Gadwal MLA is considered to be close to KTR

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Indian National Congress

