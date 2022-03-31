Gadkari assures early resumption of work on Hyd-Vijayawada six-lane road work

March 31, 2022 22:07 IST

Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy gets assurance from Gadkari

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has assured the Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy that the ministry will clear all the procedures within two weeks for commencing work on the six-laning of the Hyderabad-Vijaywada (National Highway 65).

The assurance came when Mr. Reddy met him and represented to him on the legal issues that stalled the work by the GMR Pvt Ltd that was to complete the project. He urged him to clear the necessary procedures in his ministry as the GMR had agreed to restart the work on the six-laning that also ensures good connectivity of Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet and Nalgonda towns to Hyderabad.

Hyderabad-Vijayawada expressway is a 247 km long four-lane expressway which was opened for the public in October 2012. The project was undertaken by concessionaire GMR Pvt Ltd on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis and as per the original agreement six-laning of this high traffic corridor was to be completed by April 2024.

Mr. Reddy said GMR had raised a dispute that their revenue had decreased due to a reduction in traffic because of many reasons and had gone to court for compensation. However, due to constant followup on this issue by himself and Bhongir MP K. Venkat Reddy, the Minister held talks with GMR company that has agreed to end the court litigation and commence work at an early date. “Mr. Gadkari has assured that the necessary procedures in the ministry will be completed in approximately 2 weeks for the early commencement of the work,” he said.

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada expressway was sanctioned in 2007 and completed in 2O12 by the earlier Congress government. GMR Group secured the bid for a period of 25 years commenced the four-laning work in 2009 and completed the same in 2012. The expressway connects the districts of Suryapet, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Ranga Reddy to Hyderabad. The project was started on March 22, 2010, with an estimated cost of ₹1,470 crores. The foundation stone was laid by the then CM of AP, late K. Rosaiah. The expressway is a major hub for various 'businesses, industries, pharma sector both in Telangan and Andhra Pradesh.