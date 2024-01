January 30, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has given permission for the installation of a statue of renowned revolutionary singer and balladeer Gaddar. The statue would be installed in Tellapur municipality and the government had alloted land for the statue. The HMDA had earlier approved a proposal in this regard by the Tellapur municipality.

