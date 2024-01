January 30, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana government has given permission for the installation of a statue of renowned revolutionary singer and balladeer Gaddar. The statue would be installed in Tellapur municipality and the government had allotted land for the statue. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had earlier approved a proposal in this regard by the Tellapur municipality.