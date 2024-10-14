GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gaddar Film awards to be a festival, Bhatti tells film industry

He speaks at the first meeting of the Gaddar Cine Awards Committee

Published - October 14, 2024 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka addressing the first meeting of Gaddar Cine Awards Committee at the Secretariat on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka addressing the first meeting of Gaddar Cine Awards Committee at the Secretariat on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government has taken a conscious decision to name the film awards after late balladeer Gaddar after examining all aspects, including respecting a great artiste from Telangana.

The Minister, who attended the first meeting of Gaddar Cine Awards Committee held at the Secretariat on Monday, said the government wants the awards ceremony to be like a festival. He said the previous BRS government totally ignored the film awards but this government wants to revive the great culture of respecting the artistes and their creations.

Assuring that the Revanth Reddy government was committed to the welfare of the film industry, he said they were open to listening to the industry and solve their issues immediately. He said Telangana culture was inclusive and doesn’t believe in divisions. The separate Statehood movement was to remove the inequalities only.

Film producer Daggubati Suresh congratulated the Deputy CM on the integrated schools concept undertaken by the State government terming it as an excellent move. The committee members also requested that a special course be set up to teach acting skills in the Skill University undertaken by the State government.

Committee members Narsinga Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Suresh Babu, Tammareddy Bharadwaja, Dil Raju, Hari Shankar, Vandemataram Srinivas, Allani Sridhar, Gummadi Vimala were among present apart from Special Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and Information Commissioner Hanmanth Rao.

Published - October 14, 2024 09:14 pm IST

