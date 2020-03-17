Gachibowli stadium to house quarantine facility

Two buildings at GMC Balayogi Stadium too would be used to quarantine asymptomatic air passengers who come from seven countries. This is in addition to the existing quarantine centres at Haritha Valley view resort in Ananthagiri Hills, Vikarabad, Telangana State Forest Academy, Dulapally. Officials said that some more government buildings are being identified for the purpose.

The process of preparing the two buildings in the stadium at Gachibowli, for quarantine centre is under way.

Officials said that the building has capacity to accommodate over 240 beds. While people coming from the seven countries: China, Democratic Republic of Korea, France, Italy, Iran, Germany, Spain and who have symptoms are admitted in Isolation Wards at government hospitals, those who are asymptomatic will be quarantined for 14-days at the facilities immediately after landing in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad. This is also applicable to people who come from the seven countries via Dubai, Abu Dhabi.

It was published in these columns that if any of them develops symptoms during the quarantine period, they will be taken to isolation wards in government hospitals, and samples will be collected to test for presence of Coronavirus.

Officials said that asymptomatic passengers are being quarantined so that if any one coming from the seven countries are carrying Coronavirus, its spread can be contained if they are quarantined in a building. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), the incubation period for COVID-19 ranges from 1-14 days.

After several countries started taking measures to contain spread of the virus, number of people who land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, from the seven countries has fell down to 30 to 40 people in a day.

“We are identifying more government buildings as the number of asymptomatic air passengers will increase as days pass by. Besides, we are also trying to trace people who have come to our State from the seven countries from March 1. They too would be quarantined,” an official said, adding that the 14-days incubation period is complete for people who have landed from March 1.