‘G+2 building permission of gram panchayats not valid’

HYDERABAD

02 January 2022 22:16 IST

Permission should be taken online through TSbPASS

The Municipal Administration Department has said that any new building permission for construction of ground plus two (G+2) floors for residential purpose should be through the online TSbPASS - Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System only.

Since the online system has come into force from November 2020, any such permissions obtained through the gram panchayats (GP) should be made to apply fresh under the TS-bPASS adjusting the fee paid so far with the revised rates, said Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) N. Satyanarayana in a communication to the municipal commissioners and District Collectors concerned.

Already, about 927 unauthorised structures were demolished across the various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including 459 buildings from within the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and 459 in other municipalities in the last few days.

Official sources informed that about 141 district task forces have been formed with combined strength of 700 personnel under the additional collectors concerned to keep a tab on unauthorised constructions and take suitable action. Complaints received through digital mode of Twitter, email or complaints made in person or even those logged into the portal are being taken seriously.

The teams have been tasked with the work of taking up inspections every 15 days in their respective municipal areas to identify the unauthorised constructions. Focus is especially on permissions sought to be obtained through the GPs illegally, taking up construction without any official sanction and building extra space against the sanctioned plans. Layouts being sold without taking the requisite permissions are also under the scanner, they said.

Earlier, Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar had alerted the municipal officials about the such ground plus illegal constructions being carried out taking permissions from the GPs even after the online system has come into vogue in some places after reports had appeared in the media. He called for task force teams inspections at all the ongoing ground plus two floors constructions and take action wherever there are violations. The DMA has also ordered for a joint enquiry by the regional directors concerned for taking action for demolition of illegal constructions in the areas of Medchal-Malkajgiri. Commissioners of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Luxettipet, Boduppal, Badangpet, Turkayamjal, Nizampet and Manikonda municipalities have been asked to conduct special survey to identify violated/ unauthorised constructions if any and to take stringent action for removal of such structures.