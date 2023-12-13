GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

G. Prasad Kumar unanimously elected as Speaker

The Congress nominee receives support of 111 of the 119 member assembly 

December 13, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Gaddam Prasad Kumar filing his nomination for the post of Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Congress leader Gaddam Prasad Kumar filing his nomination for the post of Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ruling Congress nominee G. Prasad Kumar is the Speaker of the third Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Prasad Kumar has been elected unanimously to the coveted post as no other nomination has been filed at the closure of the deadline for filing nominations on Wednesday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was present in the Assembly when Mr. Prasad Kumar filed his nomination papers. BRS MLA and the party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao was also present.

Pro-tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi will hand over the charge to the new Speaker at the commencement of the proceedings of the Assembly on Thursday. The Assembly will move a motion of thanks to the new Speaker once Mr. Prasad Kumar assumes charge.

The new Speaker received the support of 111 MLAs of the 119 member House, except the eight BJP MLAs.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.