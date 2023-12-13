G. Prasad Kumar unanimously elected as Speaker

December 13, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ruling Congress nominee G. Prasad Kumar is the Speaker of the third Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Prasad Kumar has been elected unanimously to the coveted post as no other nomination has been filed at the closure of the deadline for filing nominations on Wednesday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was present in the Assembly when Mr. Prasad Kumar filed his nomination papers. BRS MLA and the party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao was also present.

Pro-tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi will hand over the charge to the new Speaker at the commencement of the proceedings of the Assembly on Thursday. The Assembly will move a motion of thanks to the new Speaker once Mr. Prasad Kumar assumes charge.

The new Speaker received the support of 111 MLAs of the 119 member House, except the eight BJP MLAs.