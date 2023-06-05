G-20 right forum to discuss universal healthcare by 2030 goal: Kishan Reddy

June 05, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G.Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the ongoing G-20 meetings were the right forum to discuss ‘universal health coverage by 2030’ and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim is to make the country a hub for medical value tourism.

Addressing the working group on health at the HICC here, the Minister said the country had a proud heritage of traditional medical systems such as Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha.

The Centre has also decided to establish a Unani Research Centre in Hyderabad, recognising that it has been practised for decades here. The city is not only the pharma capital but also the vaccine capital of the country, he said.

Affordable and quality healthcare and medicines along with research initiatives into new drugs as well as vaccines has made the country a destination for medical value tourism. The ministries of tourism, health, civil aviation, public health, and traditional medicine have been working together to make it a success, he said.

Mr.Kishan Reddy pointed out that the Genome Valley here had become a production centre for 33% of the world’s vaccines, and listed the various incentives being provided by the government towards the production of bulk drugs.

Earlier, he condoled the deaths of passengers in the train mishap in Odisha and expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Later, he handed over appointment letters to 1,300 trained youth at the job mela conducted by the National Skill Training Institute under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said a press release.

