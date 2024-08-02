ADVERTISEMENT

Future of Telangana is in teachers’ hands: CM Revanth

Updated - August 02, 2024 09:54 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 09:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy interacting with a teacher at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The future of Telangana is not with the government, but in the hands of teachers, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday.

“If someone asks me where the future of Telangana is, I will say it is here at LB Stadium in the form of teachers like you,” he said while addressing the recently-promoted teachers.

Mr. Reddy, while assuring that the government would resolve all the concerns of teachers, said that the priority for teachers is to deliver quality education. He reminded them that he too, was a student from a government school.

He pointed to the declining number of admissions in government schools by more than two lakh over the last academic year.

Timely salaries, resolution of pending promotions, Self Help Groups’ participation in improvement of school infrastructure, Amma Adarsha Patashalas, free electricity to government schools, and a 7.3% budgetary allocation for education, would encourage and strengthen the education system, he said.

The CM also informed the teachers that government was taking special measures to promote sports, and a mini stadium in mandal centres are in that direction.

Tackling unemployment with skill development, through Young India Skills University, for which the foundation was laid on Thursday in Mucherla, is a priority, he said.

