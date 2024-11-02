Future bright for Cost and Management Accounting: president of Institute of Cost Accountants of India

Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) will play a great role in the Vikasit Bharat idea of the government, and it opens up opportunities for students who take up this as a profession, said Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak, president of Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI).

He said that in India’s rapidly advancing economy, most of the businesses were facing major disruptions and VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) challenges. In this disruptive scenario, Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) has acquired a prime spot in ensuring survival, continuity and sustainability.

He said the future holds great promise for the profession as it continues to evolve and adapt to the changing business landscape.

He said CMAs will continue to play a crucial role in helping organisations navigate the challenges of the modern business environment and achieve their goals, a press release said.