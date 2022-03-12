Further decline in COVID cases in Telangana

March 12, 2022 21:46 IST

Only 77 positive cases recorded on Saturday

The dip in COVID-19 cases continued with the State recording only 77 infections on Saturday. While 23,936 samples were put to test, results of 1,030 were awaited.

The new infections included 40 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region. No case was detected in as many as 14 districts, and single-digit cases were logged by each of the remaining districts.

The cumulative case total is 7,90,301, of which 1,064 were active as of Saturday evening. The death toll stands at 4,111.