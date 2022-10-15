Furnish final list of Munugode voters by October 21: Telangana HC

Marri Ramu HYDERABAD
October 15, 2022 13:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

ADVERTISEMENT

Observing that it did ‘not find any abnormality’ in the voters list of Munugode byelection, Telangana High Court on Friday instructed the Election Commission of India to furnish the final list of voters by October 21.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, after perusing the details of new voters furnished by the Chief Electoral Officer, noted that that total number of voters in Munugode by October 11, 2022 was 2,38, 759 as against 2,14,847 as on October 12, 2018. There was no aberration in the increase of voters in the constituency as contended by the BJP in the writ petition seeking to stall declaration of the final list of voters, the bench said.

The bench was hearing the plea filed by BJP raising suspicions over inclusion of nearly 25,000 voters within two months of August and September in the constituency. The ECI’s counsel Avinash Desai, in compliance with the bench’s earlier direction, furnished a statement comprising details of the voters during the previous Assembly poll in 2018 and the present list with addition of new voters and deletion of old ones.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The final list of voters would be frozen by Friday as it’s the last day of filing nominations. This list of voters finalised on the last day of nominations would be the base for conducting Munugode by-election, the ECI counsel informed the bench.

The petitioner’s counsel Rachna Reddy contended that the authorities are not following the Registration of Electors Rules-1960. The advocate maintained that the election authorities should prepare a draft list of the voters and make available a copy of it to all at their office.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The draft copies of the voters list should be accessible to the political parties and made available for inspection, the petitioner’s counsel said. On hearing Mr. Rachna Reddy’s contentions, the bench said it would not be possible to order to freeze the voters list or put the by-election on hold.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app