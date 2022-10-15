Furnish final list of Munugode voters by October 21: Telangana HC

Observing that it did ‘not find any abnormality’ in the voters list of Munugode byelection, Telangana High Court on Friday instructed the Election Commission of India to furnish the final list of voters by October 21.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, after perusing the details of new voters furnished by the Chief Electoral Officer, noted that that total number of voters in Munugode by October 11, 2022 was 2,38, 759 as against 2,14,847 as on October 12, 2018. There was no aberration in the increase of voters in the constituency as contended by the BJP in the writ petition seeking to stall declaration of the final list of voters, the bench said.

The bench was hearing the plea filed by BJP raising suspicions over inclusion of nearly 25,000 voters within two months of August and September in the constituency. The ECI’s counsel Avinash Desai, in compliance with the bench’s earlier direction, furnished a statement comprising details of the voters during the previous Assembly poll in 2018 and the present list with addition of new voters and deletion of old ones.

The final list of voters would be frozen by Friday as it’s the last day of filing nominations. This list of voters finalised on the last day of nominations would be the base for conducting Munugode by-election, the ECI counsel informed the bench.

The petitioner’s counsel Rachna Reddy contended that the authorities are not following the Registration of Electors Rules-1960. The advocate maintained that the election authorities should prepare a draft list of the voters and make available a copy of it to all at their office.

The draft copies of the voters list should be accessible to the political parties and made available for inspection, the petitioner’s counsel said. On hearing Mr. Rachna Reddy’s contentions, the bench said it would not be possible to order to freeze the voters list or put the by-election on hold.