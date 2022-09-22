Furnish details of missing cases, persons traced: HC to police

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the police department to furnish details of the complaints received across the State about missing persons and how many of those cases were detected.

A bench of Justices Shameem Akther and E.V. Venugopal passed this direction while hearing a petition about a person N. Seetharamulu who was missing since 2006 filed by his elder brother N. Sriramulu.

The petitioner stated in the plea of habeas corpus that Seetharamulu went missing when he was around 19 years of age. He was a student of Ramanthapur Polytechnic that time and a complaint was lodged with the local police of Uppal then.

However, the police could not make any headway in the case of missing person they had registered based on the complaint lodged by the petitioner then. Later, Sriramulu moved the HC by filing a petition of habeas corpus seeking a direction to police to produce his brother.

Stating that the Uppal police, now coming under Rachakonda police commissionerate jurisdiction, could not comply with the directions of the HC in that writ petition filed in 2006, Sriramulu filed a fresh petition of habeas corpus seeking to know whereabouts of his sibling.

On hearing the petitioner’s contention, the bench directed the police to present a report on number of complaints about missing persons received in the State. The bench wanted to know how many of the cases were detected and how many cases were closed as undetected.

In a separate matter, Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of the HC adjourned a writ petition filed by T. Usha Bhai, wife of Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh who was lodged in prison after being arrested under Preventive Detention Act, seeking basic amenities for her husband. The petitioner wanted the HC to instruct the Superintendent of Charlapally central prison to provide a cot, bed, table along with chair and newspapers to Mr. Singh.

The MLA was sent to the prison after his arrest on this August 25 under the PD Act. The petitioner also wanted to the HC to shift her husband to an independent cell stating that he had threat to his life from other inmates of the prison. The matter was adjourned at the request of the counsel.