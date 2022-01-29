Funds sanctioned for bridges on Musi, Esa

Hyderabad

29 January 2022 22:13 IST

The State government has issued orders sanctioning funds for the much publicised bridges across the Musi and Esa rivers in the city.

Issued by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department, the orders have allocated funds to the tune of ₹545 crore for construction of a total of 14 bridges across the rivers and a link road.

The bridges are intended for improved connectivity in the city, which has grown exponentially with associated traffic issues. It has been decided to construct the bridges, based on a detailed traffic study, the orders said.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from the iconic pedestrian bridge planned at Afzalgunj, the other structures include high-level bridges coming up at various locations including missing link corridor 99, Ibrahimbagh causeway, Moosarambagh, between Sun City and Chintalmet, between inner ring road and Kismathpur, Chaderghat, Budvel, between Manchirevula and Narsingi, and between Pratapsingaram and Gowrelly. New bridges are being planned between Uppal layout and South bank of Musi, at Attapur, between Hydershahkote and Ramdevguda, Budvel, apart from a new link road to Manchirevula bridge.

Expenditure will be borne equally by HMDA and GHMC, the former from its funds and the latter through borrowings, the orders said. Actual allocation of work to the executing agencies will be worked out by the MA&UD Department.