Funds for Musi-displaced women

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), on Friday, distributed funds to women from self-help groups, who have been shifted from the Musi river bed.

A total ₹3.44 crore has been distributed among 172 women, with each getting ₹2 lakh. Of the total individual assistance, ₹1.4 lakh is being offered as subsidy while ₹60,000 needs to be repaid over three years under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme.

Ms. Anasuya asserted the government’s resolve to ensure rehabilitation and economic development of the affected women. Empathising with the plight of the families shifted from one place to the other, she said the government’s efforts are to make the water flowing in the river potable. She also spoke about the devastation caused by the recent floods in Khammam and Mahabubabad. Owing to the polluted water of Musi river, the flood affected people also had to face health issues.

Free education and double bedroom housing are being provided to all the displaced, she said.

Legislator Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala said that a total 130 families have been provided alternative accommodation in the double bedroom houses of Pilli Gudiselu area. He promised a reverse osmosis plant to address the drinking water problem.

MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shoban Reddy were present at the event.

